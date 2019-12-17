Vermont-based nonprofit Vermont Family Network’s Puppets in Education program partnered with Bokan Automotive in St Albans to support Franklin county schools with Puppets in Education’s essential programs. Puppets in Education was in great need of a new “Puppet Mobile” and Bokan graciously stepped in to provide a new Ford Transit to allow Puppets in Education to continue travel in all points of VT, upstate NY and beyond with these critical puppet presentations on Bully Prevention, Cultural Diversity, Disability Awareness, Anxiety, Abuse Awareness and more. In exchange, Bokan Automotive in St Albans will sponsor eight Franklin county schools for full days of Puppets in Education presentations. These eight days will take place over two school years. For the 2019-2020 school year, Fletcher Elementary School, Highgate Elementary School, St. Albans City School and St. Albans Town School are the recipients of this generous partnership.
On Thursday, December 19, Highgate Elementary School will be the first to receive Bokan Automotive’s sponsored day of presentations. These empathy building presentations will promote the acceptance of differences, support understanding and friendships for all children while empowering and informing to make positive choices. It will also encourage a safe school culture and give crucial tips and tools to eliminate bullying behavior. The Feelings puppet program for the younger grades will help children identify their feelings, learn tips on how to manage uncomfortable feelings and who the adults are they can talk to in times of stress.
Puppets in Education puppet presentations at Highgate Elementary School on Thursday, December 19, 2019:
8:30 a.m. Feelings puppet program for Grades PreK/K
9:15 a.m. Cultural Diversity and Bully Prevention puppet programs for Grades 1-2
10:15 a.m. Cultural Diversity workshop for Grade 6
12:15 p.m. Cultural Diversity workshop for Grade 5
1:30 p.m. Cultural Diversity and Bully Prevention puppet programs for Grades 1-2
Bokan Automotive in St Albans is a generous supporter for Vermont, and they believe resolutely in the importance of community stewardship. Many children’s lives will be touched and changed for the better from Bokan Automotive’s generous sponsorship of Puppets in Education programming. Puppets in Education is in its 39th year serving over 10,000 children and adults annually with 21 programs addressing many societal concerns, including bullying, abuse, cultural diversity, mental health, disability awareness, anxiety, drug use and other topics. Puppets in Education is a program of Vermont Family Network who empowers and supports all Vermont families of children with special needs.
For more information: www.VermontFamilyNetwork.org or www.Bokanchryslerdodgejeepram.com