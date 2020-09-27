ST. ALBANS — The Blue Jean Ball will be virtual this year.
The annual event, which raises more than $50,000 each year for Franklin County Home Health, includes both a silent auction and a live auction.
Those who purchase tickets to the ball will be eligible to take part in both the silent auction and the live auction.
Bidding will be open in the silent auction from Oct. 12 to Oct. 16. The live auction will be held online on Oct. 17.
The annual quilt raffle is already underway. Purchase six chances to win the "Wrapped Up in Fall" quilt for $5. The winner will be drawn on Nov. 13.
Register for the virtual bill and purchase tickets for the quilt raffle at fchhabluejeanball.com.