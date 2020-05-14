BURLINGTON — The American Red Cross is asking for healthy individuals to step up to help patients experiencing health crises by donating blood or platelets.
Blood and platelets are needed daily to help patients battling disease and facing the unexpected, the Red Cross of New Hampshire and Vermont said in a statement.
Those who donate between May 15 and May 31 will receive a free “We’re all in this together” t-shirt mailed to them, while supplies last.
Healthy individuals who are feeling well are asked to make an appointment to donate this May by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive and are required to wear a face covering or mask while at the drive, in alignment with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention public guidance.
Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions – including social distancing and face coverings for donors and staff – have been implemented to safeguard donors, volunteers and employees.
The Red Cross is also looking for blood drive hosts to help ensure a stable blood supply. Learn more and sign up to sponsor a drive by visiting RedCrossBlood.org/HostADrive.
Upcoming local drives:
Franklin
5/20/2020: 11 a.m. — 4 p.m., Franklin Town Hall, Main St.
Montgomery Center
5/30/2020: 9 a.m. — 1:30 p.m., St Isidores Parish Hall, Route 242
Saint Albans
5/15/2020: 10 a.m. — 3 p.m., Northside Baptist Church, 1321 Fairfax Rd
5/18/2020: 12 p.m. — 5 p.m., Holy Angels Church, 246 Lake St.
Swanton
5/21/2020: 12 p.m. — 5 p.m., VFW Swanton, 8 Merchants Row