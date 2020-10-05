ST. ALBANS — The Knights of Columbus Council 297 is sponsoring a blood drive at St. Mary’s Parish Hall on Oct. 22.
The American Red Cross of Northern New England now faces a severe blood shortage due to an unprecedented number of blood drive cancellations during the coronavirus outbreak.
The St. Mary’s blood drive will take place on from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at St. Mary’s Parish Hall across the street from St. Mary’s Church, 45 Fairfield Street.
For an appointment, visit redcrossblood.org and enter STMARYS in the search bar.