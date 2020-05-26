ST. ALBANS – The BFA St. Albans Hope Happens Here group was chosen by the VT-NEA as the recipient of the 2020 Human and Civil Rights Award.
The group, which has 23 student members, was recognized for work promoting mental health awareness throughout the school community. The group organized awareness events at athletic games, shared information on Mental Health Mondays and at assemblies and at a variety of other activities throughout the school year to support other students and the staff.
The goal for the group is to help spread the message, “You are important, and it’s okay not to be okay.”