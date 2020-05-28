ST. ALBANS – A project submitted by Ian Carpenter of BFA St. Albans was among the winners recognized for this year’s Vermont History Day competition.
Carpenter’s project, called “Vermont Barrier Breakers: A Teacher and a Politician,” tied for third place in the senior individual documentary category. The documentary discusses the life of Alexander Twilight and how he broke barriers in Vermont history by being the first African-American man to earn a degree from an American college or university, graduating from Middlebury College in 1823.
The Vermont History Day program, which is affiliated with National History Day, encourages students to develop research and critical thinking skills through the study of history and is open to Vermont students in grades five through 12 and home study students ages 10 to 18. Students chose topics inspired by the National History Day theme Breaking Barriers in History, and created exhibits, websites, dramatic performances, documentaries, and research papers for the competition.
In lieu of the traditional one-day event, the projects were submitted online during the week of May 3 and were reviewed virtually by judging teams of local historians, educators, and other professionals.
Access the Vermont History Day projects by visiting: https://vermonthistory.org/vhd-2020