This past semester 40 students received Dale Carnegie® Leadership Training Certification through the BFA Business Department’s Leadership Training Class. The following students were chosen by their peers to receive the Highest Award for Leadership: Lucy Goldman, Taylor Yates, Jacob Benware and Maya Perrault. This award recognizes students who best exemplify all the Dale Carnegie Leadership principles and characteristics in and outside of the classroom. The Breakthrough Award winners were: Fiona Taylor, Hannah Hisman, Mackenzie Hutchins and Andrew Sterling. The Breakthrough Award recognizes students who have demonstrated steady improvement throughout the semester.
Through the BFA Business Department’s Dale Carnegie® Leadership Training Class the following students were presented with the Outstanding Performance Award. The award is given to the students who delivered the most impactful presentations. The award was presented to Ava Burnell, Colby Morin, Jasper Purvis, Averi Cutting, Jacob Benware, Fiona Taylor and Andrew Sterling.