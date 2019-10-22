BURLINGTON – Ben & Jerry’s invited the Vermonters to come help in the painting of a new mural on the side of their Downtown Scoop Shop this past Saturday afternoon. The event was a chance for community members to leave their unique mark on their flagship Scoop Shop as a show of support for the local arts community. Music was provided by DJ Crystal Jonez.
Georgia resident Suzy Chiappinelli represented Franklin County as she transformed the image of a blank hot air balloon into a one-of-a-kind art work that will be on display for future visitors to the scoop shop.
The mural was designed by local artist team Will Kasso Condry and Jennifer Herrera Condry. Kasso has worked with non-profit organizations in his hometown of Trenton, N.J. like One Simple Wish and City Without Walls. He has taught courses on the origins and politics of Graffiti and Street Art and the elements of hip-hop at Middlebury College. For over 20 years, Will’s public art initiatives and civic engagement have helped vulnerable and fractured communities come together to creatively problem solve issues that affect their neighborhoods and everyday lives.
Herrera Condry has served as the inaugural associate director of Middlebury College’s Anderson Freeman Resource Center (AFC), where she leads efforts for the retention and care of underrepresented students, develops co-curricular programs to support student success, and manages the strategic planning and organizational development of the AFC. She also leads arts initiatives to foster community building, student expression, and healing.
Editor’s Note: Suzy Chiappinelli is the daughter of Messenger Community Editor Ben Chiappinelli.