BAKERSFIELD — A new historic site marker in Bakersfield will be dedicated on Oct. 17 in recognition of Peter Bent Brigham.
Brigham, a philanthropist born in Bakersfield in 1807, left the area at the age of 17 to seek his fortune in Boston. He became a self-made millionaire even though he had had little formal schooling. He owned a restaurant, invested in real estate and was a founding director of the Fitchburg Railroad.
Upon his death in 1877, Brigham endowed the Town of Bakersfield with $40,000. His estate helped found the planned “Brigham Hospital for the care of sick persons in indigent circumstances.” That endowment reached $2 million, and the Peter Bent Brigham Hospital opened in 1913. Today, that hospital is part of the Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston.
Brigham’s endowment to his hometown was to be invested as the Bakersfield School Fund, with income “expended for educational purposes either in the district schools or for a school of higher grade.”
Brigham Academy opened in 1879 and was heralded as the beginning of the educational millennium in Vermont. It was housed in a monumental Second Empire-style building designed by Ira Sweat and A.H. Goff. The high school offered classes in classical languages, music, art and science. Warren Austin, U.S. senator and the first ambassador to the U.N., was among the famous graduates—as well as countless men and women locally and from away. Brigham Academy closed in 1966.
The historic site marker is the first to be erected in Bakersfield and was installed by volunteers and members of the Bakersfield Historical Society. The program is administered by the Vermont Division for Historical Preservation.
The dedication will take place at 4 p.m. at the head of the Brigham Academy campus on Rt. 108.