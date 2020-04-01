Austin Archambault has earned the title of Valedictorian for her Class of 2020 at Richford Jr-Sr High School. She is a well-rounded school citizen, who has a strong work ethic and always strives to do her best.
Austin has taken a rigorous course load over her four years at RJSHS. She has completed four Community College of Vermont classes and is currently taking a VTC statistics class. Austin earned UVM’s Green & Gold Scholarship last year and attended Green Mountain Girls’ State. She was also recognized as a VT Presidential Scholar at the state house this past fall. Austin has been on the Honor Roll all four years of high school and a member of the Student Council.
Austin is active in sports. She has played Varsity basketball, soccer and softball all through high school, and received the Best Defensive Player award for soccer for her junior and senior year.
She has completed many hours of community service. Austin has worked on the American Red Cross blood drawings, Operation Happiness, coached a Richford Elementary School basketball team and assisted with a student/FNESU planning committee. In addition, she has a part-time job at The Dairy Center.
Austin will be attending the University of Vermont this fall with a nursing major. She is the daughter of Jamie and Marsha Archambault of Berkshire.