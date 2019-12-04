The Audubon Society will be holding its annual Christmas Bird Count on Sunday, Dec. 15.
The count involves teams of volunteers combing the countryside to count as many birds as they can in a 24 hour period. Volunteers will be on foot and in cars to cover as much territory as possible. Those with bird feeders can help by filling them now to get birds in the habit of coming to the feeders.
Locally, Audubon will be focusing on two areas. The first is in the Champlain Islands and along the shore of Lake Champlain and west to the edges of St. Albans City. In the eastern part of the county, the count will focus on the areas of the Missisquoi and Trout Rivers.
Visit https://bit.ly/2DKs6tp to find out if you are in or near one of the counting areas.
If you would like to participate as a feeder watcher that day it is easy to learn how. Check out this site to see what is involved: feederwatch.org/about/detailed-instructions/.
Contact Terry at tgmarron@comcast.net if you want to join in on the fun and become a citizen scientist. It’s a fun activity for all ages and provides entertainment for the whole winter.