FRANKLIN COUNTY — Area organizations that serve low-income, at-risk kids can now apply for an At-Risk Children grant from the Children’s Literacy Foundation.
The grant provides a fun storytelling event for the families with a CLiF storyteller, author, or illustrator, an optional parent seminar on the importance of reading together and tips for sharing books and stories, a new onsite children’s library for the program, and two new books for each child to choose.
“CLiF’s At-Risk Children grant is an exciting opportunity to inspire children at risk of growing up with low literacy skills to love reading and writing,” CLiF Program Manager Jana Brown said. “Early literacy skills are one of the strongest indicators of a child’s future success, and CLiF’s goal is to make reading and writing fun and engaging.”
Brown added that CLiF accepts applications from a broad spectrum of school-based and community programs who are serving a significant percentage of low-income children and families.
“In recent years, we have served afterschool programs, early childhood education programs, shelters, Boys & Girls Clubs, YMCA programs, refugee services organizations, WIC programs, parent-child centers, Head Start/Early Head Start centers, and a variety of other programs across VT and NH,” Brown said. “In addition, we are always exploring opportunities for creative partnerships to serve new groups and communities with this grant.”
Learn more at clifonline.org. Applications are due Dec. 11.