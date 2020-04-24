ACROSS
4 Highgate hamlet founded by lost British loyalists.
A: SAXE'S MILL
6 Home to one of Lake Champlain’s last remaining lighthouses.
A: ALBURGH
7 This brook has its headwaters in St. Albans and flows into Mill River.
A: RUGG
10 The Swanton Arts Council made a short film focused on this fish.
A: SALMON
12 Local educator named National Disnguished Elementary Principal of the Year in 2018
A: HAKEY
14 BFA’s Comets are named after this longtime coach.
A: COMI
15 Temporary traffic measure in Georgia.
A: REDLIGHT
16 St. Albans City first female mayor.
A: JANET SMITH
17 A pavilion honors this Bakersfield soldier.
A: WILLIAMS
24 Overseer of Town Industrial Park.
A: FCIDC
25 This holiday effort serves 1,000 families.
A: OPERATION HAPPINESS
32 Messenger sports editor.
A: LAROCHE
33 Students at this elementary school are the enemies of Wile E. Coyote.
A: BERKSHIRE
37 Fletcher’s father, son racing team.
A: ROBERTS
38 Enosburgh has this.
A: DAIRY DAYS
39 This town calls itself “a nugget ofbeauty in Northern Vermont.”
A: FLETCHER
40 St. Albans Town park
A: COHEN
DOWN
1 This Founding Father convinced New York to relinquish its claims to Vermont.
A: HAMILTON
2 Locals routinely refer to the Vermont Maple Festival by this nickname.
A: MAPLE FEST
3 Local woman with eye on 2020 Olympics.
A: PURRIER
5 Part of Avery’s Gore was incorporated into this Franklin County town in 1963.
A: MONTGOMERY
8 Scott hobby.
A: RACING
9 State Park located in Lake Champlain.
A: WOODS ISLAND
11 Champ-less local lake.
A: CARMI
13 This recreation area boasts a new ski lodge.
A: HARDACK
18 “Highgate Switchel” author.
A: LAMBERT
19 Two Vermont governors came from this St. Albans family.
A: SMITH
20 Local bank founded by railroad magnate J. Gregory Smith.
A: PEOPLES TRUST
21 Winnie the Pooh would be at home in this Franklin County town.
A: FAIRFAX
22 Grocery chain headquartered in Maine.
A: HANNAFORD
23 Local town once called Huntsburgh.
A: FRANKLIN
26 Fairfield florist turned author.
A: PATESDEN
27 This town recently drew an Ace.
A: SWANTON
28 This town and village disagree on whether to ‘h’ or not to ‘h.’
A: ENOSBURG
29 NOTCH’s home.
A: RICHFORD
30 This mental health agency assists local residents from babies through the elderly.
A: NCSS
31 Leading maple sugar town.
A: FAIRFIELD
34 This organization wants Vermonters to rise to the challenge of being healthy.
A: RISE VT
35 St. Albans Co-op merger partner.
A: DFA
36 Upbeat place to top off.
A: JOLLEY
