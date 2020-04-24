WEB-AroundFranklin_ANSWERS.jpg

ACROSS

4 Highgate hamlet founded by lost British loyalists.

A: SAXE'S MILL

6 Home to one of Lake Champlain’s last remaining lighthouses.

A: ALBURGH

7 This brook has its headwaters in St. Albans and flows into Mill River.

A: RUGG

10 The Swanton Arts Council made a short film focused on this fish.

A: SALMON

12 Local educator named National Disnguished Elementary Principal of the Year in 2018

A: HAKEY

14 BFA’s Comets are named after this longtime coach.

A: COMI

15 Temporary traffic measure in Georgia.

A: REDLIGHT

16 St. Albans City first female mayor.

A: JANET SMITH

17 A pavilion honors this Bakersfield soldier.

A: WILLIAMS

24 Overseer of Town Industrial Park.

A: FCIDC

25 This holiday effort serves 1,000 families.

A: OPERATION HAPPINESS

32 Messenger sports editor.

A: LAROCHE

33 Students at this elementary school are the enemies of Wile E. Coyote.

A: BERKSHIRE

37 Fletcher’s father, son racing team.

A: ROBERTS

38 Enosburgh has this.

A: DAIRY DAYS

39 This town calls itself “a nugget ofbeauty in Northern Vermont.”

A: FLETCHER

40 St. Albans Town park

A: COHEN

DOWN

1 This Founding Father convinced New York to relinquish its claims to Vermont.

A: HAMILTON

2 Locals routinely refer to the Vermont Maple Festival by this nickname.

A: MAPLE FEST

3 Local woman with eye on 2020 Olympics.

A: PURRIER

5 Part of Avery’s Gore was incorporated into this Franklin County town in 1963.

A: MONTGOMERY

8 Scott hobby.

A: RACING

9 State Park located in Lake Champlain.

A: WOODS ISLAND

11 Champ-less local lake.

A: CARMI

13 This recreation area boasts a new ski lodge.

A: HARDACK

18 “Highgate Switchel” author.

A: LAMBERT

19 Two Vermont governors came from this St. Albans family.

A: SMITH

20 Local bank founded by railroad magnate J. Gregory Smith.

A: PEOPLES TRUST

21 Winnie the Pooh would be at home in this Franklin County town.

A: FAIRFAX

22 Grocery chain headquartered in Maine.

A: HANNAFORD

23 Local town once called Huntsburgh.

A: FRANKLIN

26 Fairfield florist turned author.

A: PATESDEN

27 This town recently drew an Ace.

A: SWANTON

28 This town and village disagree on whether to ‘h’ or not to ‘h.’

A: ENOSBURG

29 NOTCH’s home.

A: RICHFORD

30 This mental health agency assists local residents from babies through the elderly.

A: NCSS

31 Leading maple sugar town.

A: FAIRFIELD

34 This organization wants Vermonters to rise to the challenge of being healthy.

A: RISE VT

35 St. Albans Co-op merger partner.

A: DFA 

36 Upbeat place to top off.

A: JOLLEY

