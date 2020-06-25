SOUTH BURLINGTON — Nonprofits serving Franklin County will benefit from a new $1.5 million round of program funding grants in a three-year investment by the United Way of Northwest Vermont (UWNWVT).
The funding is the UWNWVT’s third round of grants to 50 nonprofit organizations serving Chittenden, Franklin and Grand Isle counties, and finalizes a commitment that collectively totals $4.5 million.
The funds were raised each year through United Way’s annual community campaign. Based on recent reporting, United Way’s funded programs serve more than 40,000 people annually in every city and town in its three-county service region. For every dollar raised through the campaign, United Way invests $2.25 back into the community.
Among the Franklin County nonprofits supported by this new funding are:
- Franklin County Caring Communities
- Turning Point
- Champlain Valley Office of Economic Opportunity
- Franklin Grand Isle Community Action/Northwest Family Foods
- Sheldon Food Shelf
- Franklin County Senior Center