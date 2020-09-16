ST. ALBANS — The Samaritan House in St. Albans will benefit from donations that resulted from the efforts of a group of businesses to support people without stable housing in the region.
Lenny’s Shoe & Apparel, Darn Tough Vermont and Smartwool are donating more than $13,500 worth of socks and support to local nonprofits.
The Samaritan House provides emergency shelter, transitional housing, and support services to people in Franklin and Grand Isle counties.
Lenny’s Shoe & Apparel recently held its tenth annual Charity Sock Sale, with the store pledging a monetary donation for every pair of Darn Tough Vermont and Smartwool socks sold during the sale. In addition, Darn Tough Vermont and Smartwool provided boxes of socks to donate.
The Community Health Centers of Burlington (CHCB), the Good Samaritan Haven in Barre, and the JCEO Foodshelf in Plattsburgh also will receive donations from the business group.
“We all understand how harsh the winter can be in Vermont, and our patients experiencing homelessness are the most vulnerable during this time,” Kim Anderson, Director of Development and Communications at CHCB, said. “Adequate clothing is perhaps the most pressing need for homeless residents. All items are necessary, but clean, dry socks are among the most critical. Wool is recommended because cotton loses its insulating properties when it gets wet. We tend to take such simple clothing items for granted, and we’re so grateful to Lenny’s for their understanding of this need and for organizing such a generous donation.”