HIGHGATE SPRINGS – The inaugural Clean Water Ice Fishing Derby was held Saturday with nearly 120 anglers gathering on Missisquoi Bay.
Anglers brought fish for weigh-in every hour with cash prizes awarded to anglers with the three largest fish weighed that hour.
The largest fish that hour netted anglers $35, second place fish caught $25 and third place fish won their respective anglers $20.
Hourly prizes were limited to only one per person.
Only living yellow perch could be weighed for the derby, with the expectation that all fish weighed would be released.
Organizers said the event raised about $1,000 for clean water efforts championed by the Friends of Northern Lake Champlain, an area water quality advocacy group.