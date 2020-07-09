FRANKLIN COUNTY — Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz of History channel’s “American Pickers” are making Vermont part of their New England filming tour this fall.
The team is looking for input on where to explore in the state.
“If you or someone you know has a large, private collection or accumulation of antiques that the ‘Pickers’ can spend the better part of the day looking through, send us your name, phone number, location and description of the collection,” they said in a statement.
“American Pickers” is a documentary series that explores the world of antique “picking.”
The show follows Mike and Frank as they hunt for America’s most valuable antiques. They plan to film in New England in September, and will be following all guidelines and protocols for safe filming as outlined by the state.
Send your suggestions to americanpickers@cineflix.com or call 855-OLD-RUST.