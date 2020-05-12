ST. ALBANS – Even if Halloween is months away, the frontline crew for AmCare Ambulance Services is taking a page straight from Bram Stoker for the latest health advice – if you need to sneeze, cross your arm over your face, cover your mouth like Dracula himself and do the “vampire sneeze.”
Don’t be surprised if you see AmCare’s first responders sporting some spooky new shirts reminding the public to not “spread the disease” by doing “the vampire sneeze” – the latest name for coughing or sneezing into the crook of one’s elbow to avoid spreading germs.
The phrase references none other than the vampiric Count Dracula, often depicted in film with his cape pulled over his face as he lies in wait.
The advice to cover one’s cough with their elbow has circulated for years as a best practice, but is especially pronounced amid the global outbreak of COVID-19, a highly contagious disease easily spread through respiratory droplets from sneezes and coughs.
“Despite all the added demands on them during pandemic, our staff have been going out of their way to get the message out to our community and to help in any way they can,” AmCare’s director, Walter Krul, said in an email to the Messenger. “We thought this campaign would be a fun way to help with that and to even get our young ones thinking about being safe (even if Halloween is a ways off!).”