ST. ALBANS — Congratulations to Ellen Allerton of St. Albans for graduating from St. Lawrence University as part of the Class of 2020. An in-person commencement ceremony is planned for August 2021.
The following students have joined the St. Lawrence University Class of 2024:
- Brooke Westcom of Bakersfield
- Adam Woodward of St. Albans
