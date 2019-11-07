ALBURGH — The Town of Alburgh Chew Choo was awarded a grant from Vermont Electric Cooperative (VEC)’s Community Fund to support an effort to help vendors and craft makers boost the local economy. Chew Choo is an event that showcases local vendors.
Chew Choo is one of a dozen non-profit organizations that were awarded grants for literacy, public safety, and addiction treatment, among other needs.
“This round of grants underscores the great diversity of need in the community, and I’m really happy that our members are willing to support their neighbors this way,” Charlie Van Winkle, VEC board member and chair of the Community Fund committee, said. “The fund is a simple and effective way VEC members can support many worthy efforts right here at home.”
Organizations the fund supported this quarter include:
- Albany Energy Committee for the Albany Energy Fair
- Cambridge Area Rotary to help market an event to support access to skiing and snowboarding for local students.
- American Foundation for Suicide Prevention to support the 8th Annual Out of the Darkness Walk
- Lamoille Community House to promote an event to reduce homelessness
- The Children’s Literacy Foundation to help hire a professional storyteller to get kids excited about reading and writing as well as the development of a library of children’s books
- NEK Learning to help pay for the lighting system for an early childhood center
- Hyberbaric Vermont to support the Patient Care Fund to help provide treatment to those who cannot afford it
- Newport Ambulance to help with the costs of a roof for outbuildings that house oxygen equipment and ambulances
- Catamount Film and Arts to support performances at the Dibden Theater for the Performing Arts at Northern Vermont University-Johnson
- Teen Challenge Vermont to assist with a residential drug and alcohol recovery center.
- Northern Vermont University to help support the 2020 Veteran’s Summit
Applications for the Community Fund are on a rolling basis, and grants are issued quarterly.