Academic Achievement

Danielle Corrow of Fairfax graduated with an Associate Degree in Nursing from Vermont Technical College.

Amanda Conger of Swanton was named to the Saint Anselm College Dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester.

Eliza Scherzinger of Swanton was named to the Saint Anselm College Dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester.

The following students were named to the Saint Michael’s College Dean’s List for the spring 2020 semester:

Gianna Trono, a May 2020 graduate biology major from Fairfax

Annika Coloney of Fairfax

Shannon Mahoney of Fairfax

Andrew Branon of Fairfield

Andrew King of Highgate

Reece Pawlaczyk of St. Albans

Taylor Cole of St. Albans

Abigail Sullivan of St. Albans

Nicholas Bourdon of St. Albans

Brook Hodgeman of St. Albans

Meghan Wood of St. Albans

Kaitlyn Fielding of Swanton

Cailey Comiskey of Swanton

Recommended for you