Danielle Corrow of Fairfax graduated with an Associate Degree in Nursing from Vermont Technical College.
Amanda Conger of Swanton was named to the Saint Anselm College Dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester.
Eliza Scherzinger of Swanton was named to the Saint Anselm College Dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester.
The following students were named to the Saint Michael’s College Dean’s List for the spring 2020 semester:
Gianna Trono, a May 2020 graduate biology major from Fairfax
Annika Coloney of Fairfax
Shannon Mahoney of Fairfax
Andrew Branon of Fairfield
Andrew King of Highgate
Reece Pawlaczyk of St. Albans
Taylor Cole of St. Albans
Abigail Sullivan of St. Albans
Nicholas Bourdon of St. Albans
Brook Hodgeman of St. Albans
Meghan Wood of St. Albans
Kaitlyn Fielding of Swanton
Cailey Comiskey of Swanton