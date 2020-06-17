Academic Achievements Jun 17, 2020 Jun 17, 2020 Updated 23 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save This year BFA Class of 2020 had one Valedictorian and two Salutatorians. BFA’s Valedictorian is Riley Maher and the two Salutatorians are Kaitlin Emerson and Alexander Haage. Riley Maher, BFA Valedictorian COURTESY PHOTO Kaitlin Emerson, BFA Salutatorian COURTESY PHOTO Alex Haag, BFA Salutatorian COURTESY PHOTO Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Most Popular USCIS furloughs delayed until August Report: USCIS to furlough 75 percent of workforce Report: USCIS to furlough 75 percent of workforce USCIS furloughs delayed until August Wayne Trombley