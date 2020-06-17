Academic Achievement

This year BFA Class of 2020 had one Valedictorian and two Salutatorians. BFA’s Valedictorian is Riley Maher and the two Salutatorians are Kaitlin Emerson and Alexander Haage.

Riley Maher

Riley Maher, BFA Valedictorian
Kaitlin Emerson

Kaitlin Emerson, BFA Salutatorian
Alex Haag

Alex Haag, BFA Salutatorian

Recommended for you