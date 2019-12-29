Caitlin Fortin of Highgate Center was also named a Fall 2019 USCAA Academic All-American.
Fortin, a student at Paul Smith’s College who was honored for participation in women’s hockey, majors in Baking Arts and Service Management.
Student-athletes with grade-point averages of 3.5 and above are eligible for the honor. Only twenty-six Paul Smith’s students made this year’s list.
Fortin also made the Dean’s List at Paul Smith’s College where she was joined by Maxwell Dentone of Montgomery Center, majoring in Forestry.
Rebecca Cook of Fairfax has been named to the Elmira College Dean’s List for the Fall 2019 Term.