Congratulations Abby!
Abby Rae Sweet of Fletcher graduated in the Class of 2020 from BFA Fairfax. She is a 2020 Presidential Scholar and a member of the National Honor Society. She will be attending University of Vermont, College of Engineering studying Mathematics.
Additional Academic Achievements
Jonathan Lambert of Highgate Center graduated from Ithaca College with a BA in Environmental Studies.
Zachary Rabtoy of Fairfax graduated from Western New England University with a BS Business Administration.
Ryan Michael Savage of Alburg graduated from Norwich University with a BS Cum Laude in management.
McKenzie Irene DeBruin of Enosburg Falls graduated from Norwich University with a BS Summa Cum Laude in architectural studies.
Hannah Beth Gamsby of St. Albans graduated from Norwich University with a BS Magna Cum Laude in athletic training.
Nathan Alexander Barbieri of St. Albans graduated from Norwich University with a BA Magna Cum Laude in criminal justice.
Hanna Elizabeth Lovelette of St. Albans graduated from Norwich University with a BS Summa Cum Laude in nursing.
Connor Sam Prouty of Swanton graduated from Norwich University with a BS Summa Cum Laude in computer security — info assur.
Jerad Joel Clark of Swanton graduated from Norwich University with a BS Summa Cum Laude in mechanical engineering.
Marika Anita Luneau of Sheldon was named to the Iowa State University Dean’s List for the spring 2020 semester.
The following students were named to the Norwich University President’s List for the spring 2020 semester:
Emily Jane Bartholomew of Enosburg Falls
Gabrielle Marie Gamache of St. Albans
Hanna Elizabeth Lovelette of St. Albans
Kaleb John Kilbury of Swanton
The following students were named to the Curry College Dean’s List for the spring 2020 semester:
Edward Branon of Fairfield
Katie Holzscheiter of Fairfield
Olivia Morrill of Saint Albans
Jalyn Larivee of Enosburg Falls
The following students were named to the Norwich University Dean’s List for the spring 2020 semester:
Jadyn Olivia Patterson of Alburg
Ryan Michael Savage of Alburg
Hayley Lynn Paquette of Enosburg Falls
McKenzie Irene DeBruin of Enosburg Falls
Adam Bennett Forbes of Fairfield
Erica Hope Terwilliger of St. Albans
Hannah Beth Gamsby of St. Albans
Katie Madigan of St. Albans
Nathan Alexander Barbieri of St. Albans
Amanda Lynn Olsen of Swanton
Connor Sam Prouty of Swanton
Gregory Joseph Stell of Swanton
Jerad Joel Clark of Swanton
The following students were named to the University of Rhode Island Dean’s List for the spring 2020 semester:
Meghan Hakey of St. Albans
Emma Hill of St. Albans
Ryan Marquis of Swanton
Josh Yi of St. Albans