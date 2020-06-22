Academic Achievement

Congratulations Abby!

Abby Rae Sweet of Fletcher graduated in the Class of 2020 from BFA Fairfax. She is a 2020 Presidential Scholar and a member of the National Honor Society. She will be attending University of Vermont, College of Engineering studying Mathematics.

Additional Academic Achievements

Jonathan Lambert of Highgate Center graduated from Ithaca College with a BA in Environmental Studies.

Zachary Rabtoy of Fairfax graduated from Western New England University with a BS Business Administration.

Ryan Michael Savage of Alburg graduated from Norwich University with a BS Cum Laude in management.

McKenzie Irene DeBruin of Enosburg Falls graduated from Norwich University with a BS Summa Cum Laude in architectural studies.

Hannah Beth Gamsby of St. Albans graduated from Norwich University with a BS Magna Cum Laude in athletic training.

Nathan Alexander Barbieri of St. Albans graduated from Norwich University with a BA Magna Cum Laude in criminal justice.

Hanna Elizabeth Lovelette of St. Albans graduated from Norwich University with a BS Summa Cum Laude in nursing.

Connor Sam Prouty of Swanton graduated from Norwich University with a BS Summa Cum Laude in computer security — info assur.

Jerad Joel Clark of Swanton graduated from Norwich University with a BS Summa Cum Laude in mechanical engineering.

Marika Anita Luneau of Sheldon was named to the Iowa State University Dean’s List for the spring 2020 semester.

The following students were named to the Norwich University President’s List for the spring 2020 semester:

Emily Jane Bartholomew of Enosburg Falls

Gabrielle Marie Gamache of St. Albans

Hanna Elizabeth Lovelette of St. Albans

Kaleb John Kilbury of Swanton

The following students were named to the Curry College Dean’s List for the spring 2020 semester:

Edward Branon of Fairfield

Katie Holzscheiter of Fairfield

Olivia Morrill of Saint Albans

Jalyn Larivee of Enosburg Falls

The following students were named to the Norwich University Dean’s List for the spring 2020 semester:

Jadyn Olivia Patterson of Alburg

Ryan Michael Savage of Alburg

Hayley Lynn Paquette of Enosburg Falls

McKenzie Irene DeBruin of Enosburg Falls

Adam Bennett Forbes of Fairfield

Erica Hope Terwilliger of St. Albans

Hannah Beth Gamsby of St. Albans

Katie Madigan of St. Albans

Nathan Alexander Barbieri of St. Albans

Amanda Lynn Olsen of Swanton

Connor Sam Prouty of Swanton

Gregory Joseph Stell of Swanton

Jerad Joel Clark of Swanton

The following students were named to the University of Rhode Island Dean’s List for the spring 2020 semester:

Meghan Hakey of St. Albans

Emma Hill of St. Albans

Ryan Marquis of Swanton

Josh Yi of St. Albans

