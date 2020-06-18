Congratulations Mahlia!
Mahlia Parsons graduated in the Class of 2020 from BFA Fairfax. She is the 2020 Presidential Scholar and a member of National Honor Society. Mahlia will be attending Castleton University, majoring in Political Science.
Let us help you celebrate
The Messenger would like to help the Franklin County community celebrate our high school graduates. Email a photo of your graduate in cap and gown along with name and any distinctions to news@samessenger.com, and we'll share it in the Messenger and online at samessenger.com.
Additional Academic Achievements
Abby Fadden of Enosburg Falls was named to the Southern New Hampshire University President's List for the winter 2020 semester.
Matthew Stanley of Enosburg Falls was named to the Southern New Hampshire University President's List for the winter 2020 semester.
Justin Pond of Fairfax was named to the Southern New Hampshire University Dean’s List for the winter 2020 semester.
Kristian Zivkovic of St. Albans was named to the College of Charleston Dean’s List for the spring 2020 semester.