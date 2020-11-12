ENOSBURG FALLS — This month, Cold Hollow Career Center is recognizing students that show dependability as an employability skill. Watch for more skills awards from Cold Hollow Career Center each month.
Congratulations to the following Cold Hollow Career Center students that were recognized for being dependable!
Automotive Award
Jacob Bosley
Jacob has shown his dependability by having perfect attendance and consistently arriving early for his morning class, ready to get things set up for the day.
Business leadership Awards
Emily Noel
Emily has outstanding attendance, preparation, and work-readiness.
Dylan Wright
Dylan has outstanding attendance, remote learning completion, and personal accountability to meeting expectations.
Construction Awards
Brady Adams
Brady is always on time for class and prepared with his tools. Brady has taken projects outside of class to complete so that he is able to do his best.
Digital Media Awards
Skye Turner
Skye worked remotely all quarter; she completed all her work, communicated on a daily basis even though it was not required.
Chloee Hull
Chloee works hard and is always at work. She started her assignments before school even started.
Forestry Award
Holly Raymond
Holly has perfect attendance. Holly shows up to class every day ready to work and completes all assignments on time and to a high standard.
Medical careers Awards
Michael Gaffney
Michael has been very dependable. He has not missed one day of school, and he has completed all assignments on time. He is a good team player and provides quality work.
