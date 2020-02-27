Academic Achievement

Mariah Melissa Archambault of Enosburg Falls was named to Husson University’s President’s list for the fall 2019 semester.
Michael D. Adams of Swanton was named to the Husson University’s Dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester.
Elijah Eaton of Swanton was named to the Rochester Institute of Technology Dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester
Quentin Stoneburner of Fairfax was named to the Rochester Institute of Technology Dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester.
Hilary I. Bergstrom was named to the Boston University Dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester.
Julia M. Scott was named to the Boston University Dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester.
Jalyn Larivee of Enosburg Falls was named to the Curry College Dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester.
Edward Branon of Fairfield was named to the Curry College Dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester.
Katie Holzscheiter of Fairfield was named to the Curry College Dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester.
Olivia Morrill of Saint Albans was named to the Curry College Dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester.