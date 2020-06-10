Academic Achievement

The State University of New York at Potsdam named Michael White of East Fairfield to the President’s List for the spring 2020 semester.
Vermont Technical College named the following students to the Dean’s List for the spring 2020 semester.
Cristian Jablonski of Highgate
Nicholas Andersen of St. Albans
Lindsey Mercy of St. Albans
Taylor Weishaar of St. Albans
Kendall Spaulding of Swanton
Maya Mullen of St. Albans
Elinore Vranjes of St. Albans
Devin Parent of Enosburg Falls
Andrew Dow of Fairfax
Micheal Hatch of St. Albans
Jensen Spooner of St. Albans
John McGuinness of Fairfax