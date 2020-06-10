Academic Achievement

The State University of New York at Potsdam named Michael White of East Fairfield to the President’s List for the spring 2020 semester.

Vermont Technical College named the following students to the Dean’s List for the spring 2020 semester.

Cristian Jablonski of Highgate

Nicholas Andersen of St. Albans

Lindsey Mercy of St. Albans

Taylor Weishaar of St. Albans

Kendall Spaulding of Swanton

Maya Mullen of St. Albans

Elinore Vranjes of St. Albans

Devin Parent of Enosburg Falls

Andrew Dow of Fairfax

Micheal Hatch of St. Albans

Jensen Spooner of St. Albans

John McGuinness of Fairfax

Recommended for you