Academic Achievement

Asa Forbes of Fairfield graduated from the Vermont Academy of Science and Technology at Vermont Technical College.
The following students graduated from Vermont Technical College:
Jacob Andersen of St. Albans
Nicholas Andersen of St. Albans
Ian Boone of Richford
Kimberly Brant of Enosburg Falls
Wesley Brown of St. Albans
Derek Charron of Richford
Danielle Corrow of Fairfax
Andrew Dow of Fairfax
Michael Groening of Fairfax
Makayla Hawkins of Sheldon
Meghan Hitchcock of Swanton
Cristian Jablonski of Highgate
Lauren Marshia of Enosburg Falls
John McGuinness of Fairfax
Allison O'Brien of Richford
Holly Perry of Swanton
Lindsay Phillips of Fairfax
Joshua Raftery of East Fairfield
Nicholas Raftery of East Fairfield
Michelle Robert of Enosburg Falls
Mariah Sears of St. Albans
Nathan Wilson of St. Albans
Sandra Wimette of Fairfax