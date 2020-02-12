Academic Achievement

Benjamin David Keogh of Fairfax was named to the Western New England University Dean’s List for the fall 2019 semester.
Zachary L. Rabtoy of Fairfax was named to the Western New England University Dean’s List for the fall 2019 semester.
Wesley Brown of St. Albans was nominated for Student Engineering Technician or Student Engineer of the year at Vermont Tech’s School of Engineering & Computing.
Evie Campbell of Enosburg Falls was named to theEmmanuel College Dean’s List for the fall 2019 semester.