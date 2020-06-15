Academic Achievement

Hallie Hoffman was named to the Utica College Dean’s List for the spring 2020 semester.

The following students earned associate degrees from Community College of Vermont:

Kara Babic of Alburgh

Ashley M. Knowles of Alburgh

Saorla M. Stout of Alburgh

Stefani A. Bissonnette of Bakersfield

McKenzie M. Carpenter of East Berkshire

Kimberly A. Covert Airoldi of Enosburg Falls

Pacis A. Govea of Enosburg Falls

Jeanette M. Keith of Enosburg Falls

Holly A. Laroche of Enosburg Falls

Lauren O. Plouff of Enosburg Falls

Kimberley J. Sayers of Enosburg Falls

Jessica Lynn J. Trombly of Enosburg Falls

Cheri Hutchison of Fairfield

Elisa D. Freiberger of Franklin

Barbara A. Quilliam West of Franklin

Shannon Woodworth of Franklin

Alia Lindsey Jenkins of Georgia

Kaitlyn E. Duprey of Highgate

Samantha L. Firth of Richford

Kyra J. Jewett of Richford

Madison V. Ovitt of Richford

Heather L. Snider of Richford

Drew K. Bronstrup of St. Albans

Shane M. Brown of St. Albans

Amber L. Bushey of St. Albans

Abigail F. Corey of St. Albans

Anderson S. Corrigan of St. Albans

Chantal David of St. Albans

Julie-Anne Gagne of St. Albans

Paul A. Gleason, Jr. of St. Albans

Daunte E. Hueckstaedt of St. Albans

Shawn M. Humphrey of St. Albans

Krysta M. Jacobs of St. Albans

Megan A. Jefferson of St. Albans

Meaghan E. LaChance of St. Albans

Samantha J. Lamotte of St. Albans

Nataley R LaPierre of St. Albans

Amber L. Mosher of St. Albans

Danielle Noll of St. Albans

Trista M. Shappy of St. Albans

Desiree M. Vatter of St. Albans

Mary C. Wimble of St. Albans

Branden K. Mays of Sheldon

Alan R. Phillips of Sheldon

Samantha M. Charron of Swanton

Taylor Lynn Connolly of Swanton

Christopher O. Jablonski of Swanton

Michael Johnston of Swanton

Daniel S. Kelley of Swanton

Chelsea E. Messier of Swanton

Cameron R. Valley of Swanton

Recommended for you