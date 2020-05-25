Academic Achievement

Connor Sam Prouty of Swanton, a May 2020 graduate of Norwich University, received a commission into the U.S. Navy in a ceremony held this month.

Northwest Missouri State University named Kayla McArtor of Sheldon to the President’s Honor Roll for the Spring 2020 semester.

Vermont Technical College has recognized the following students:

Wesley Brown of Saint Albans for the Electrical Engineering Technology Department Award for Technical Excellence (Associate Degree) and Student Engineering Technician of the Year Nominee and Student Council Member of the Year

Nicholas Raftery of East Fairfield for the American Society of Civil Engineers, Vermont Section, Greatest Academic Development Award

Emma Sanders of Swanton for the USCAA Academic All-American

Wylie Coseo of St Albans for the USCAA Academic All-American

Danielle Corrow of Fairfax for the Alpha Delta Nu Honor Society

Makayla Hawkins of Sheldon for the Alpha Delta Nu Honor Society and Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society

Meghan Hitchcock of Swanton for the Alpha Delta Nu Honor Society

Lauren Marshia of Enosburg Falls for the Alpha Delta Nu Honor Society

Lindsay Phillips of Fairfax for the Alpha Delta Nu Honor Society

Sandra Wimette of Fairfax for the Alpha Delta Nu Honor Society

Mariah Choiniere of Franklin for the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society and Best Community Service Event Award — Outing Club

Amber Wescott of St Albans for the Community Service Award

Recommended for you