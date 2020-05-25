Academic Achievement

Connor Sam Prouty of Swanton, a May 2020 graduate of Norwich University, received a commission into the U.S. Navy in a ceremony held this month.
Northwest Missouri State University named Kayla McArtor of Sheldon to the President’s Honor Roll for the Spring 2020 semester.
Vermont Technical College has recognized the following students:
Wesley Brown of Saint Albans for the Electrical Engineering Technology Department Award for Technical Excellence (Associate Degree) and Student Engineering Technician of the Year Nominee and Student Council Member of the Year
Nicholas Raftery of East Fairfield for the American Society of Civil Engineers, Vermont Section, Greatest Academic Development Award
Emma Sanders of Swanton for the USCAA Academic All-American
Wylie Coseo of St Albans for the USCAA Academic All-American
Danielle Corrow of Fairfax for the Alpha Delta Nu Honor Society
Makayla Hawkins of Sheldon for the Alpha Delta Nu Honor Society and Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society
Meghan Hitchcock of Swanton for the Alpha Delta Nu Honor Society
Lauren Marshia of Enosburg Falls for the Alpha Delta Nu Honor Society
Lindsay Phillips of Fairfax for the Alpha Delta Nu Honor Society
Sandra Wimette of Fairfax for the Alpha Delta Nu Honor Society
Mariah Choiniere of Franklin for the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society and Best Community Service Event Award — Outing Club
Amber Wescott of St Albans for the Community Service Award