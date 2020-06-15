Academic Achievement

Jessica Williams of Sheldon graduated from the Vermont Technical College Nursing program.
Mikayla Sullivan of Fairfield was awarded the SGA Nursing/Medical Service Award for the 2019-2020 academic year.
The following students were named to the Castleton University President’s List for the spring 2020 semester:
John Thompson of Bakersfield
Shelby Vandevord of St. Albans
The following students were named to the Castleton University Dean’s List for the spring 2020 semester:
Cody Baranik of St. Albans
Sasha Bouchard of Swanton
Brooke Boudreau of Swanton
Maxwell Boulerice of Swanton
Aliza Ellis of St. Albans
Cameron Gadue of Highgate Center
Samantha Hydon of St. Albans
Allison Lane of St. Albans
Jared Laroche of St. Albans
Jamie Ledoux of St. Albans
Adira Maynard of Franklin
Isabel Paquette of Franklin
Korey Paquette of Richford
Cameron Russell of St. Albans
Katelyn Sanders of Swanton
Mikayla Sullivan of Fairfield
Noah Swainbank of Enosburg Falls
Olivia Thayer of Franklin
Jazmyn Townsend of Fairfax
Paige Wilson of St. Albans
Karley Zier of St. Albans
Martina Costanza was named to the Ohio University Dean’s List for the spring 2020 semester.
Endicott College named the following students to the Dean’s List for the spring 2020 semester:
Molly Marshall of East Fairfield
Anthony Liscinsky of St. Albans
Haley Noel of Sheldon
Alexis Billado was named to the Becker College Dean’s List for the spring 2020 semester.
Hannah Johnson of Saint Albans was named to the Vermont Technical College Dean’s List for the spring 2020 semester.
Rylee Combs of Enosburg Falls was named to the Vermont Technical College Dean’s List for the spring 2020 semester.
Alex Archambault of Fairfield will attend Clarkson University with a major in Civil Engineering this fall.
Jacob Benware of Saint Albans will attend Clarkson University with a major in Business Studies this fall.
Cameron Dunne of Swanton will attend Clarkson University with a major in Aeronautical Engineering this fall.
Liam Rocheleau of Saint Albans will attend Clarkson University with a major in Aeronautical Engineering this fall.