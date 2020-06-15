Academic Achievement

Jessica Williams of Sheldon graduated from the Vermont Technical College Nursing program.

Mikayla Sullivan of Fairfield was awarded the SGA Nursing/Medical Service Award for the 2019-2020 academic year.

The following students were named to the Castleton University President’s List for the spring 2020 semester:

John Thompson of Bakersfield

Shelby Vandevord of St. Albans

The following students were named to the Castleton University Dean’s List for the spring 2020 semester:

Cody Baranik of St. Albans

Sasha Bouchard of Swanton

Brooke Boudreau of Swanton

Maxwell Boulerice of Swanton

Aliza Ellis of St. Albans

Cameron Gadue of Highgate Center

Samantha Hydon of St. Albans

Allison Lane of St. Albans

Jared Laroche of St. Albans

Jamie Ledoux of St. Albans

Adira Maynard of Franklin

Isabel Paquette of Franklin

Korey Paquette of Richford

Cameron Russell of St. Albans

Katelyn Sanders of Swanton

Mikayla Sullivan of Fairfield

Noah Swainbank of Enosburg Falls

Olivia Thayer of Franklin

Jazmyn Townsend of Fairfax

Paige Wilson of St. Albans

Karley Zier of St. Albans

Martina Costanza was named to the Ohio University Dean’s List for the spring 2020 semester.

Endicott College named the following students to the Dean’s List for the spring 2020 semester:

Molly Marshall of East Fairfield

Anthony Liscinsky of St. Albans

Haley Noel of Sheldon

Alexis Billado was named to the Becker College Dean’s List for the spring 2020 semester.

Hannah Johnson of Saint Albans was named to the Vermont Technical College Dean’s List for the spring 2020 semester.

Rylee Combs of Enosburg Falls was named to the Vermont Technical College Dean’s List for the spring 2020 semester.

Alex Archambault of Fairfield will attend Clarkson University with a major in Civil Engineering this fall.

Jacob Benware of Saint Albans will attend Clarkson University with a major in Business Studies this fall.

Cameron Dunne of Swanton will attend Clarkson University with a major in Aeronautical Engineering this fall.

Liam Rocheleau of Saint Albans will attend Clarkson University with a major in Aeronautical Engineering this fall.

