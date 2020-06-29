Academic Achievement

Rebecca Cook of Fairfax graduated with a Bachelor of Science from Elmira College.
Michael D. Adams of Swanton was named to the Husson University President’s List for the spring 2020 semester.
Mariah Melissa Archambault of Enosburg Falls was named to the Husson University Dean’s List for the spring 2020 semester.
Sean B. Remillard of Fairfax was named to the Husson University Dean’s List for the spring 2020 semester.
Peter Chesarek of Saint Albans was named to the Rochester Institute of Technology Dean’s List for the spring 2020 semester.
Alan Dubie of Saint Albans was named to the Rochester Institute of Technology Dean’s List for the spring 2020 semester.