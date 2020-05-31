Academic Achievement

Maxwell Dentone of Montgomery Center earned an associate degree in forestry from Paul Smith’s College in May.

Colby-Sawyer College named Alyssa Demarinis to the Dean’s List for the spring 2020 semester.

Jenna Bourdeau of Swanton participated in the University of Vermont Alternative Spring Break program. Jenna worked with Greater Cincinnati Homeless Coalition.

The following students received degrees from the University of Vermont in May:

Christian Adamczak of St. Albans

Adianna Adams of Swanton

Connor Allan of East Fairfield

Jessica Barrow of St. Albans

Kailey Bates of St. Albans

Catherine Beattie of St. Albans

Carolann Belden of Fairfax

Katherine Belval of St. Albans

Alexis Benoit of Enosburg Falls

Devan Blodgett of Sheldon

Myriah Boissoneault of St. Albans

Hannah Boudreau of Franklin

Aysha Bovat Clark of St. Ablans

Rachel Buckley of St. Albans

Aaron Champagne of St. Albans

Hillary Churchill of Sheldon Springs

Jarad Clark of Enosburg Falls

Marijella Collins of Richford

Kylie Curtis of St. Albans

Meghan Draper of Enosburg Falls

Madison Duffy of St. Albans

Garrett Edwards of St. Albans

Alexander Ferguson of East Fairfield

Logan Gaboury of St. Albans

Cooper Gonyaw of Fairfax

Phelan Howell of Montgomery Center

Amy Kutchukian of Swanton

Jordin Lemire of Swanton

Benjamin Lovelette of St. Albans

Madison MacKenzie of Swanton

Adam Marquette of Swanton

Tamara Mathieu of Swanton

Bailie McDonald of Fairfax

Michele McKay of St. Albans Bay

Ellen Pipes of Fairfield

Camille Rainville of Franklin

Jacob Remillard of St. Albans

Megan Rose of Swanton

Robert Simon of Fairfax

Jordan Tanneberger of St. Albans

Alicia Tanneberger of St. Albans Bay

Bastien Taylor of St. Albans

Kristine Trotin of Bakersfield

Zoe Van Vlaanderen of East Fairfield

Noah Walsh of St. Albans

Kevin Yeung of St. Albans

