Maxwell Dentone of Montgomery Center earned an associate degree in forestry from Paul Smith’s College in May.
Colby-Sawyer College named Alyssa Demarinis to the Dean’s List for the spring 2020 semester.
Jenna Bourdeau of Swanton participated in the University of Vermont Alternative Spring Break program. Jenna worked with Greater Cincinnati Homeless Coalition.
The following students received degrees from the University of Vermont in May:
Christian Adamczak of St. Albans
Adianna Adams of Swanton
Connor Allan of East Fairfield
Jessica Barrow of St. Albans
Kailey Bates of St. Albans
Catherine Beattie of St. Albans
Carolann Belden of Fairfax
Katherine Belval of St. Albans
Alexis Benoit of Enosburg Falls
Devan Blodgett of Sheldon
Myriah Boissoneault of St. Albans
Hannah Boudreau of Franklin
Aysha Bovat Clark of St. Ablans
Rachel Buckley of St. Albans
Aaron Champagne of St. Albans
Hillary Churchill of Sheldon Springs
Jarad Clark of Enosburg Falls
Marijella Collins of Richford
Kylie Curtis of St. Albans
Meghan Draper of Enosburg Falls
Madison Duffy of St. Albans
Garrett Edwards of St. Albans
Alexander Ferguson of East Fairfield
Logan Gaboury of St. Albans
Cooper Gonyaw of Fairfax
Phelan Howell of Montgomery Center
Amy Kutchukian of Swanton
Jordin Lemire of Swanton
Benjamin Lovelette of St. Albans
Madison MacKenzie of Swanton
Adam Marquette of Swanton
Tamara Mathieu of Swanton
Bailie McDonald of Fairfax
Michele McKay of St. Albans Bay
Ellen Pipes of Fairfield
Camille Rainville of Franklin
Jacob Remillard of St. Albans
Megan Rose of Swanton
Robert Simon of Fairfax
Jordan Tanneberger of St. Albans
Alicia Tanneberger of St. Albans Bay
Bastien Taylor of St. Albans
Kristine Trotin of Bakersfield
Zoe Van Vlaanderen of East Fairfield
Noah Walsh of St. Albans
Kevin Yeung of St. Albans