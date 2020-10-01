Academic Achievement

Rylee Johnston of St. Albans graduated from Hofstra University in spring 2020 with a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism.

Tiffany Morse of Swanton was named to Community College of Vermont President’s List for summer 2020. This list recognizes full-time students with a 4.0 grade point average.

The following students were named to the Community College of Vermont Student Honors List for summer 2020. This list recognizes part-time students with a 4.0 grade point average.

  • Alexandrea Dupont-Lawrence of Alburgh
  • Margaret Jones of Enosburg Falls
  • Michelle Simmons of Enosburg Falls
  • Shanelle Spaulding of Enosburg Falls
  • Brianna Boucher of Franklin
  • Keaton Gabree of Highgate Center
  • Lisa Lumsden of St. Albans
  • Elliemae Mitchell of St. Albans
  • Elese Snay of St. Albans
  • Jenna Garrison of Sheldon
  • Shanna Desrochers of Swanton
  • Rachael Hackett of Swanton
  • Kelly Paquette of Swanton
  • Ashley Stell

of Swanton

Recommended for you