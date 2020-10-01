Rylee Johnston of St. Albans graduated from Hofstra University in spring 2020 with a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism.
Tiffany Morse of Swanton was named to Community College of Vermont President’s List for summer 2020. This list recognizes full-time students with a 4.0 grade point average.
The following students were named to the Community College of Vermont Student Honors List for summer 2020. This list recognizes part-time students with a 4.0 grade point average.
- Alexandrea Dupont-Lawrence of Alburgh
- Margaret Jones of Enosburg Falls
- Michelle Simmons of Enosburg Falls
- Shanelle Spaulding of Enosburg Falls
- Brianna Boucher of Franklin
- Keaton Gabree of Highgate Center
- Lisa Lumsden of St. Albans
- Elliemae Mitchell of St. Albans
- Elese Snay of St. Albans
- Jenna Garrison of Sheldon
- Shanna Desrochers of Swanton
- Rachael Hackett of Swanton
- Kelly Paquette of Swanton
- Ashley Stell