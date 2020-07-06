Catherine Paradis of Franklin graduated in the Class of 2020 from Missisquoi Valley Union. She is a 2020 Presidential Scholar and a member of the National Honor Society. Catherine will attend Herkimer County Community College in Herkimer, N.Y., majoring in Physical Therapy.
James DeLacy of St. Albans graduated from Lakes Region Community College with an Associate’s degree in Automotive Technology focused on Toyota.
Jayson Lumbra graduated from Lakes Region Community his Associate’s with Honors in Automotive Technology, focused on General Motors.
The following students graduated from the Vermont Technical College Practical Nursing program:
Zaira Batchelder of Fairfield
Alyese Caruso-Randall of Fairfax
Ciara Oszajca of Fairfax
Jennifer Pease of Fairfax
Kattie Royce of Sheldon
Ariel Stone of Swanton
Taylor Wells of Highgate
Olivia West of Enosburg Falls
Olivia Lamphere of St. Albans was named to the University of Alabama President’s List for the spring 2020 semester.