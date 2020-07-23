Academic Achievement

The following students were named to the Champlain College Trustees’ List for the spring 2020 semester:

Sarah Chevalier of Highgate Springs

Jonathan Hebert of Fairfax

The following students were named to the Champlain College Dean’s List for the spring 2020 semester:

Kayla Bailey of Georgia

Cassandra Bittner of Saint Albans

Zachary Brady of Sheldon

Zoe Brosky of Swanton

Kyra Cain of St. Albans

Dana Gingras of Saint Albans

Ashley Jacobson of Saint Albans

Lindsay Marcroft-Hunt of Saint Albans

Robert Martel of Saint Albans

Mason Mashtare of Saint Albans

Aaron Meunier of Swanton

Michael Olio of Richford

Tina Ploof of Highgate

Gregory Rosenquist of Saint Albans

Harley Royea of Richford

Haley Seymour of Saint Albans

