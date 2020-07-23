The following students were named to the Champlain College Trustees’ List for the spring 2020 semester:
Sarah Chevalier of Highgate Springs
Jonathan Hebert of Fairfax
The following students were named to the Champlain College Dean’s List for the spring 2020 semester:
Kayla Bailey of Georgia
Cassandra Bittner of Saint Albans
Zachary Brady of Sheldon
Zoe Brosky of Swanton
Kyra Cain of St. Albans
Dana Gingras of Saint Albans
Ashley Jacobson of Saint Albans
Lindsay Marcroft-Hunt of Saint Albans
Robert Martel of Saint Albans
Mason Mashtare of Saint Albans
Aaron Meunier of Swanton
Michael Olio of Richford
Tina Ploof of Highgate
Gregory Rosenquist of Saint Albans
Harley Royea of Richford
Haley Seymour of Saint Albans