Jacquie Schwartz of Fairfax’s Inn at Buck Hollow Farm recently told the Messenger that one of the ways to continue to follow a healthy diet is the ability to reach for comfort foods quickly. One of those comfort foods, she said, is macaroni and cheese.
“We’ve all had mac and cheese out of the box at one time,” she said. “On a vegan diet you can enjoy a healthy, quick alternative without the dairy.”
According to Schwartz, the first step to that alternative is preparation of the mac and “cheeze” sauce dry mix, which she prepares and stores in a large-mouth mason jar with the recipe taped on the front of the jar.
“All you need is a blender or food processor to make the dry mix,” she said.
The key ingredient to the cheeze sauce is nutritional yeast.
Some people may not be very familiar with using nutritional yeast, Schwartz said, adding that it’s a vegan pantry staple, and it’s what gives the mix its cheesy flavor.
“Nutritional yeast delivers mega doses of B vitamins along with protein, potassium, iron, and folic acid without the saturated fat, and it’s available in most grocery stores,” she said.
Schwartz’s recipe for the cheeze sauce mix and how to use it follows.
Watch for more recipes — both vegan and non-vegan — that Jacquie Schwartz uses at her bed and breakfast (buckhollow.com). If you have any questions for Jacquie, you can send them to news@samessenger.com.
Mac and Cheeze Sauce Mix
1 cup cashews
1 cup nutritional yeast
1/4 cup oat flour (grind oat flakes in blender first to form oat flour)
1/4 cup flour (chickpea or regular will work)
3 tbsp paprika
1 tbsp organic sugar
2 tsp ground mustard
2 tsp salt
2 tsp onion powder
Add all of the ingredients to a food processor and process until a powder is formed. There shouldn’t be any chunks or large granules of cashews, so this may take 3 to 4 minutes of processing.
Store this in a jar and post the recipe on the front to remake when needed. Will keep for a month or two in the pantry or in the refrigerator for up to 6 months.
Makes 1 2/3 cups, or the equivalent of 5 store-bought boxes instant macaroni and cheese.
How to use macaroni and cheeze mix
Cook 1 cup of dry macaroni according to package instructions and drain. (Look for a pasta that is not made with eggs, such as a brown rice pasta made with brown rice, rice bran and water. Or see the recipe below for semolina pasta.)
Combine 1/3 cup mix with 1 cup water or unsweetened nondairy milk in a saucepan over medium-low heat.
Whisk well and bring to a boil. Simmer for 1 minute, then toss with the hot cooked macaroni.
TIP: This mix is great for turning leftovers into a quick casserole. Just combine leftover pasta, potatoes, or grains, some veggies, and place in a casserole dish with some of the cheese mix and water, some spices and herbs of your choice and then bake. Use it as a quick sauce for veggies or add it to soups to add more rich flavor.
No-Egg Semolina Pasta Dough
Ingredients
3/4 cup semolina flour
1/4 cup water
Directions
Pile the flour into a roomy bowl and make an indentation in the middle.
Pour the water into the indentation.
Use a wooden spoon to start scraping the edges of the flour pile down into the water.
Keep doing this for a while, eventually you’ll get a lumpy mess that isn’t quite dough yet.
Knead the remaining flour in until the dough reaches an even consistency. It’ll be a pretty stiff, dry dough. It’s hard work and will probably take a while.
If you have a stand mixer and a dough hook, try using it. Be sure that it doesn’t rip the dough to shreds without ever combining it into a good dough ball.
Use your pasta machine (or hand roller) to roll the pasta out into sheets.
Either cook it immediately, or lay your pasta out flat, cut into strips, to dry overnight. Once it has hardened you can store it for quite a long time. TIP: Make pasta twists for mac and cheese by wrapping strips of the pasta around straws to dry overnight. Helen Pitlick CC BY 3.0