For the past two weeks, several Kindergarten classrooms at St. Albans City School have embarked on a study of woodland animals. Students have learned about common woodland areas and where they exist in the world, as well as some animals that thrive there.
Ms. Laidman’s PreK and Kindergarten class has focused a lot on animals that live in Vermont and New England; and more specifically on the animals that can be found right here in our local area and what those local areas can look like. As part of the unit of study, students have each chosen a woodland animal they would like to learn more about. During the course of a few weeks, the students have learned about their animals in a variety of ways from choosing books about them from our school library, to watching informational videos about them in class, and even creating a diorama depicting the animal’s specific habitat. For those habitats, our Art teacher Alex Costantino has worked to educate the students on the shape and structure of each animal and we have successfully made clay models of the animals for the dioramas; something each Kindergarten class will have on display throughout the month of February.
This past week, we have been experiencing some nearly perfect weather for animal tracking- another topic that Ms. Laidman’s students have extensively studied- so off into the field to study they went!
For just over an hour, in the January sun, students explored the large field leading up the woods which lead to wetlands which are part of land owned by St. Albans City School. Prior to this winter study, students in Ms. Laidman’s class learned first hand about the wetlands and forests that exist on school property, and now have experienced them in every season. Students spotted varying tracks- believed to be left by mice, rabbits, and possibly a larger animal with back webbed feet and front claws, and followed the tracks where they lead. Students noticed patterns in the tracks, noted space between the tracks, and matched them up with some of the tracks they had been learning to identify before taking the study to the field- literally! Some students noticed that specific types of tracks were only found in certain places and could actually see the path the animal took; the teachers asked open ended questions such as “What could this animal have been looking for?” and waited for the amazingly creative, yet probably not far off answers that the students came up with. “I think the rabbit knew this was the garden,” says Ryan Putzier, 5 years old, as he pointed toward the school garden where he remembered seeing bountiful vegetables being harvested early this school year.
For us as a school, the importance of teaching children about natural environments around us has great value for our future. Honoring the natural connection that young children have to nature is something that all of our early educators believe strongly in, and teaching respect for and knowledge about the natural world around us is very important. The children in Ms. Laidman’s class were as careful as they could be to preserve the tracks they did find so that if any other groups came along looking for an animal’s story on our beautiful property, they too could see it.