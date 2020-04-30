From all of us at SAM, we would like to offer a sincere “thank you” to all of our healthcare heroes, education all-stars, and essential workers for your service to our community.
In 2008, we received a donation of documents and photographs related to the history of St. Albans Hospital and Kerbs Hospital (the predecessors of Northwestern Medical Center).
We believe this is a photograph of hospital volunteers, circa 1969. We have identified Fran Wilson (back row, second from the right) and Fran Kissane (front). Can you help us determine the other participants, or perhaps when and why this image was was taken?
Please contact SAM is you have information or your own historical photographs to share for our weekly feature: (802) 527-7933 or www.stamuseum.org