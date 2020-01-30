In 1886, by an act of the General Assembly of the state of Vermont, Peoples Trust Co. of St. Albans was incorporated. The first stockholders’ meeting was held on Jan. 1, 1887, with John Gregory Smith elected as president.
The bank initially rented space in the Welden House, with a modest original capital of $50,000, then moved to Main Street to the site of the now TD Bank. Finally, in 1895, the bank purchased land on Kingman Street. The Prouty Building Co. of Swanton constructed a new building that, at the time, was considered the most modern bank building in New England.
Always innovative, Peoples Trust Co. was the first local bank to offer a drive-thru window in 1960. In fact, in 2013, with construction of sidewalk upgrades and the drive thru not available, employees — including President Tom Gallagher — brought checks and papers to the windows and back to appreciative customers.
Here we see a customer in their Ford Fairlane automobile, with a 1960 license plate, waiting to get service.
