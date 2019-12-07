Tommie Lussier, a former employee of JC Penney for 28 years, submitted these photos of JC Penney to the Messenger. The original store on North Main Street in St. Albans was built in 1928. That store was closed in the early ’70s and the photo below shows the ribbon cutting in 1975 for a new store where Planet Fitness in St. Albans is now located. If you have a photo to share that shows the history of St. Albans, contact the St. Albans Museum.
