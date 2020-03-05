This photo shows a young Sterling Weed and his dog, Sam. At a young age, Sterling started playing the flute and piccolo, then went on to play all the other instruments. The saxophone seemed to be his favorite, and he played it daily until he died on Sept. 11, 2005, at the age of 104. His favorite song was “Let Me Call You Sweetheart.”
One of his first jobs was playing in an orchestra at the Empire Theater, providing the music for the silent movies four times a day.
Through the years, Sterling taught over 4,000 students, charging them $1.00 per hour and never raising the price.
Sterling grew up on the family farm near Fisher Pond Road, where the NMC now stands. He lived on Stebbins Street in St. Albans until his passing.
