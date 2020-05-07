Because we are staying at home and social distancing due to COVID-19, many of us are creating new ways to stay connected, informed, or entertained.
This image, from approximately 1905, depicts a group of young thespians who performed their own original scripted play.
All we know about this image comes from faintly penciled notes — one of which reads “Anette’s Play” — and that it was held on the porch of what is known as the Hersey House at the top of Bank Street. (At the time, it was “The Gables” and served as a residence for an extended member of the Smith family).
