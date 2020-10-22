ST. ALBANS – A free community flu clinic is coming to St. Albans thanks to the support of MVP Health Care, Vermont Blueprint for Health, the Franklin County Regional Chamber of Commerce, and the City of St. Albans.
This flu clinic is open to everyone, regardless of health insurance status, and there is no appointment needed. A flu shot can protect you and your loved ones from the flu and the potentially serious complications that can come with it. While there is no appointment necessary, there will be some paperwork required prior to receiving the shot.The entire process takes between 5 and 10 minutes. If you have current health insurance, please bring your insurance card. Proof of health insurance, however, is not required to receive a flu shot.Masks will be required. Everyone involved in the flu clinic will be following COVID-19 health guidelines.
The clinic will be held on Nov. 12 from 2 – 6 p.m. at St. Albans City Hall.
For additional information, contact Denise Smith at the Vermont Blueprint for Health: 802-524-8913.
For details and additional local flu clinic dates, visit mvphealthcare.com/flu.
