ST. ALBANS — 14th Star Brewing Co. is joining the Brewing Funds the Cure initiative with the donation of all proceeds of Rising Hope IPA to the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation (NPCF).
The brewery will release Rising Hope IPA on draft and in cans in early October at the 14th Star taproom, with distribution to select locations throughout Vermont.
Brewing Funds the Cure supports NPCF in raising critical funds for pediatric cancer research. Breweries can be a part of Brewing Funds the Cure by brewing Rising Hope, which was originally crafted in Florida. Rising Hope launched nationally in 2019.
Community members can donate to the cause through brewingfundsthecure.org or by texting BREW to 50155.