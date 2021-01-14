Members of the community recently shared their favorite quiet moments in the snow via the Messenger Facebook page. These moments show how beautiful Vermont can be in the winter, with the gentle play of light on white. Thank you to everyone who submitted a photo this week. We love seeing all your outdoor adventure photos.
Send us your chilly snaps at news@samessenger.com.
