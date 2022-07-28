United Way of Northwest Vermont (UWNWVT) — an organization dedicated to improving lives in Chittenden, Franklin and Grand Isle counties — is excited to welcome two new members to its dedicated Donor Relations team.
Ayeshah Raftery, of Colchester, is United Way’s new Major Gifts and Planned Giving Manager and Charlie Dayton, of Burlington, joined the team as the Campaign and Donor Relations Operations Associate.
As Major Gifts and Planned Giving Manager, Raftery is responsible for creating and maintaining strong relationships with community members who are essential to United Way’s mission. Raftery replaces longtime employee Ruthann Hackett who retired July 1 after 14 dedicated years with United Way.
Raftery brings over two decades of development leadership experience in Vermont and has worked for several mission-driven organizations including UVM Home Health and Hospice (formerly the VNA of Chittenden and Grand Isle Counties), the Vermont Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired, Prevent Child Abuse Vermont and Pine Ridge School.
“My desire to continue making Vermont a better place to live for all has led me to United Way of Northwest Vermont. I have had a relationship for many years with United Way through my previous positions at funded partners and have always admired United Way’s collaboration and forward-thinking. This was a natural transition for me. I can’t wait to connect with the wonderful community members who make United Way’s work possible,” Raftery said.
In the newly created position of Campaign and Donor Relations Operations Associate, Dayton is responsible for maintaining and improving relationships with workplaces that participate in United Way’s annual campaign as well as managing donor and campaign information.
A lifelong Vermonter, Dayton is a 2018 University of Vermont graduate and most recently worked at Old Spokes Home/Bike Recycle Vermont. He brings experience from working in an art gallery in New York City and serves on a private foundation Board of Directors.
“I am excited to engage with United Way’s local supporters and to work on issues most important to our community. It is an honor to join an organization that is making significant, tangible impacts on the lives of people across Northwest Vermont,” Dayton said.
UWNWVT is investing more than $6.3 million into the community in 2022 which would not be possible without the generous support of over 4,000 individual donors and workplaces who participated in United Way’s 2021 Community Campaign.
“United Way brings the community together to do the work that no single organization can do alone. Community giving is essential to our ability to improve lives in Chittenden, Franklin and Grand Isle counties. We are thrilled to welcome Ayeshah and Charlie to the team as we prepare to kick off our 2022 Community Campaign and engage with workplaces, donors and volunteers to address our community’s highest priorities,” said UWNWVT Chief Development Officer Liz Gamache.
