FRANKLIN COUNTY — United Way of Northwest Vermont, an organization dedicated to improving lives in Chittenden, Franklin and Grand Isle counties, has awarded $180,000 in subgrants to local organizations and programs in support of their efforts to reduce substance misuse among youth and young adults in Vermont.
United Way of Northwest Vermont sub-awarded Prevention Center of Excellence funding to the following Franklin County organizations, programs and initiatives.
- Abenaki Circle of Courage, Inc: Abenaki Circle of Courage teaches native and non-native children from Highgate, Swanton, St. Albans, and Alburgh schools about Abenaki culture including dance, flute, crafts, jewelry, drumming, songs and food. This grant funded a week-long summer camp for deeper learning and engagement.
- Franklin County Caring Communities: The group’s Teen Institute is a youth empowerment program implemented in all five high schools in Franklin County and in conjunction with the Milton Community Youth Coalition.
- LEAPS Franklin Northeast Supervisory Union: FNESU's LEAPS summer program at Enosburg Falls Middle and High School provides a safe place for youth over summer break. This grant will support staffing to give more kids access to this program.
- Richford Health Center's NOTCH Summer Day Camps: Grant funding will be used to support special events at these free summer day camps in Richford and Swanton including taiko drumming, songwriter workshops, theater and archery.
- Turning Point of Franklin County: TPFC is a community center for people in recovery from alcohol and substance misuse, addiction and addictive behaviors located in St. Albans with outreach offices in Richford and Enosburg. This grant helped to establish an outreach office in Alburgh to offer the first peer recovery support service in Grand Isle County.
